Memorial service for Preston Holsinger will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Marsh, Pastor of Carriage Hills Christian Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the funeral home, 1502 NW Fort Sill Blvd. Lawton, Oklahoma.
Preston Holsinger, 78, of Dallas, Texas was born on February 10, 1942 in Abilene, Texas to Wirt and Juanita (Preston) Holsinger. He passed away on June 25, 2020 in Dallas. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1960 where he was an honor student, all-state quarterback and the state champion pole-vaulter.After graduating high school, he attended Oklahoma State University on a football and track scholarship. He was the Big Eight Champion in the pole vault for three years and was one of fifteen vaulters who qualified for the 1964 Olympic Trials.
Preston married Linda Richardson in 1963. From this marriage, a daughter, Jill, and a son, Mark, were born. After serving in the Army as a lieutenant for two years, he obtained his MBA from Oklahoma University and from there he embarked on a corporate business career.
Preston had a successful career in finance at Phillips Petroleum Company, Lone Star Technologies and Halliburton Company where he retired in 2007 as Vice President-Treasurer. His career allowed him to live in multiple places around the world including Hong Kong, London and Belgium. Living abroad enabled him to travel extensively with his family to many countries introducing them to new cultures and exciting experiences.
In 2000, Preston reunited with Sandra Ann Metzner at their 40th Lawton High School class reunion. They were married at the Little Chapel of Lawton on December 30, 2001 they were divorced in May, 2019.
Since returning to Lawton in 2007, Preston has been active in a number of multiple non-profit entities and church volunteer activities.
Preston is survived by his two children: Jill Bellew (Chris) of Dallas, Texas and Mark Holsinger also of Dallas; five grandchildren: Julia, Christopher, Sarah, George and Alex all of the Dallas area; his dear cousin, Marcia Garrett (Randy) of Tyler, Texas, his brother-in-law Tony Reese of Lawton; two nephews and their wives, Brandon Reese (Dawnell) and Heath Reese (Kristi) of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and an aunt, Louis Holsinger of Bellville, Illinois.
His parents and two sisters, Jayne Kay Holsinger Schumpert and Kathy Bea Holsinger Reese preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kathy Bea Holsinger Reese Memorial Foundation at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th St. Lawton, Oklahoma 73505-3703 or by going to www.occf.org.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available