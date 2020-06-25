Memorial service for Preston Holsinger, age 78, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Marsh officiating.
Preston will be buried in a private family ceremony at Highland Cemetery prior to the memorial service.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.