Polly Rose Connywerdy went to her heavenly home on Sept. 7, 2022 surrounded by loving family and friends.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday Sept. 12, 2022 at Deyo Mission Church with the all night wake at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Deyo Mission Baptist Church with Debbie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Deyo Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Polly was born Sept. 16, 1984 in Lawton to David Connywerdy and Anna Roubideaux. She was the eldest of three children. She was an enrolled Comanche tribal member. She attended schools in Lawton and went to Riverside Indian School. She enjoyed being around her friends, doing hair and always making others feel beautiful. She had four beautiful children: Skyla and Joshua Bullock, Angel Bohay and Enoch Littlehawk, as well as one granddaughter, Ameilia Jewel Anne Fixico and one on the way. Polly was a radiant light in a dark world and never met a stranger. She would do any and everything to make people feel accepted and loved. She was a strong Comanche and Kiowa who lived her life everyday to the fullest,
She is survived by four children, and granddaughter, sisters: Daviaann Connywerdy (Tommy); Sage Connywerdy (Larry); Mariah Turrieta (Greg); Teresa Dawn Sumka; Shawna Lynn Hawzipta, and Janie Gooday (Nate); brothers: Eli Humes and Shawn Johnson; uncle Kevin Connywerdy (Cricket), aunt Jaleeta Caddo and many more cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family, as well as numerous friends and acquaintances who were like family.
She is preceded in death by her parents: David and Anna, grandparents: Royce and Lavoice (Coffey) Sapepauhoodle, Truman Connywerdy, Steve and Judy Littleman; aunts: Cheryl Connywerdy, Reitha Cozad; brother, Jerry Lee Phillip Roubideaux Jr.