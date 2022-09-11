Polly Rose Connywerdy went to her heavenly home on Sept. 7, 2022 surrounded by loving family and friends.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday Sept. 12, 2022 at Deyo Mission Church with the all night wake at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Deyo Mission Baptist Church with Debbie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Deyo Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.