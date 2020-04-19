Phyllis Kinder, 69, Walters, OK
A Memorial Service for Phyllis and Jarvis Kinder is pending with Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters until a later date due to the pandemic.
Phyllis Elaine (Womack) Kinder was born October 4, 1950 in Walters, OK to Elmer and Eula Beatrice “Bea” (Dudley) Womack and departed this life in rural Walters on April 10, 2020 at the age of 69 years, 6 months and 6 days.
Phyllis grew up in Temple, OK, graduating from THS in 1968, and then attended cosmetology school in Duncan. She married Gary Jarvis and to the union 2 sons, Shane and Chris, were born. She later married Jarvis Kinder on December 19, 1992. They had met several years before when Phyllis fell while line dancing and Jarvis picked her up. They became inseparable.
Phyllis worked several years for the Haggar factory in Temple and then finished her career years with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as a booth attendant at the Walters toll gate. She was a faithful member of the Church of the Nazarene in Walters and a member of the Walters Roundup Club. She enjoyed country line dancing for many years, and she loved her makeup and anything purple. Most of all she loved her grandkids and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Bea Womack; and her brother, Stanley Womack.
Survivors include 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Shane and Kristen Jarvis of Neosho, MO, Chris and Nancy Jarvis of Chickasha, OK; 4 grandchildren, Kouper and Makenna Jarvis of Neosho, Hesston and Parker of Chickasha; 3 stepchildren, Barbara Kinder Best and husband Tracey of Oklahoma City, Beverly Kinder Rutherford of Albuquerque, NM, and Brandon Kinder of Walters; 4 sisters and spouses, Vicki and Thomas Chisum, Billie Ann and Bill Penn, June Sorenson, Glenda Sue and Eddie Reese; a brother, Ray Womack; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.