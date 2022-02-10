Funeral service for Phyllis Jean (Moon) Grayson will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Keith Miles officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Phyllis Grayson went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 after a long, hard-fought illness. She was born on Aug. 19, 1947 in Ada, to Crystal Carl and Maggie Lou Moon. Phyllis lived her 74 years of life loving her Lord and family. She was the glue that held her family together. She married the love of her life, Larry Grayson, on May 20, 1966. The light of her life were her two children, J.C. and Angela and their spouses, Tammy and Jodie.
Phyllis spent her life supporting every activity in which her children were involved. She loved every holiday and took great pride in decorating her home and enjoyed giving to others. She loved spending time with her special friends and enjoyed going to the lake with Larry and her lake friends. Her most enjoyable vacations were spent going to Padre Island with the whole family. Phyllis was involved in many community projects which included donating time to serve as a cheerleading sponsor, Savante and the Junior Service League of Lawton. She was also involved with the family business. Phyllis was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cache. She lived a life showing everyone she came in contact with how to show true love to others. She loved her friends and she loved her kids’ friends and her grandchildren’s friends as her own. Her world revolved around her five grandchildren: Ryan Phyllip, Clayton Carl, Jimmy Don, Grayson Carl and Ginger Crystal.
Phyllis is survived by her son, J.C. and his wife Tammy; her daughter, Angela and her husband Jodie Reece; her grandchildren: Clayton; J.D. and his wife Alissa; Grayson and Ginger as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Larry, her grandson, Ryan, her brothers, Don and Jerry Moon, and her sister, Linda Kay.