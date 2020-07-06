Funeral service for Phyllis Fellows, 73, of Cyril, Oklahoma, will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Family Life Church in Cyril. Burial will follow at the Celestial Gardens under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Phyllis A. (Ellis) Fellows was born August 22, 1946 in Cyril, OK to James and Beulah (Nelson) Ellis. She grew up in Cyril, where she graduated from Cyril High School in 1964. She was married to Lee Knighton from February 4, 1965 until he passed away on September 19, 1970. Phyllis enrolled in Eve’s College of Hairstyling. After graduating, she worked and taught at Eve’s for several years. She married Terry A. Fellows on August 11, 1972 in Cyril, OK. The two were married for 34 years when he passed away on August 13, 2006. During their marriage, she traveled with her husband to Germany, Kansas, and Oklahoma. She attended Caddo Kiowa VoTech where he received her degree as an LPN in 1987. Phyllis worked at Comanche County Memorial Hospital from 1987 until 2003, retiring to care for her mother. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, and going to the casino. Her priorities were her children and grandchildren, harassing her son in law, and spoiling her great grandson.
She is survived by her son, Joe Knighton and his wife Deborah; her daughter, Edie Mathias and her husband David; 1 brother, Tommy Ellis; 5 grandchildren: Kelsey, Kasey, Kaitlyn, Nate, and Brandon; and 1 great grandson, Baby Richie.
She was proceeded in death by 2 husbands: Terry A Fellows and Lee W. Knighton; her parents: James and Beulah Ellis; 3 sisters: Pearl, Joyce, and Ima Joann; and 4 brothers: Jackie, James Jr., Douglas, and David.