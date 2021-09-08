Phyllis Elaine Ralston, 95, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Phyllis was born on March 20, 1926, to George B. (Dick) and Beatrice Hazel Hoskins in Stephens County, OK.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Western Hills Christian Church with Ricky High officiating.
Private burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home
Phyllis grew up in Lawton and attended Emerson Grade School, Central Jr. High and Lawton High School. As a young girl, she spent a lot of time alone, while her father was away in the oil fields and her mother worked as a beautician at the Security Bank Building. Phyllis knew and interacted with most all the shop owners in the downtown area but spent a good deal of her time at the Carnegie Library. Her love of reading carried through her lifetime. She was a voracious reader, loved learning new vocabulary and enjoyed a variety of different genre’. Every morning, she wanted her newspaper, coffee and Bible.
Following high school graduation, Phyllis continued her education at the Baylor School of Nursing, where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. Upon returning home from Baylor, she began working at the hospital in Labor and Delivery/Nursery, where the preemies captured her heart.
Phyllis met Ted Ralston, the love of her life, after he returned home from WWII and was working as a news reporter for The Lawton Constitution and Morning Press. They were married on Feb. 24, 1950. They were married for 43 years. She continued to work with several doctors in Lawton over the years, but was also a stay-at-home mom to their only daughter, Trevelyn.
She was an amazing seamstress and dedicated much of her time to making almost all of their clothing besides caring for their daughter, who had many health issues in her early life.
She was a member of First Christian Church, where she had received Christ as a young girl. She and Ted were active members for many years. They moved to Western Hills Christian Church for several years until Ted passed away in 1993. Phyllis then moved with her daughter and family to Grace Fellowship, where she remained for over 20 years until her health began to fail. Phyllis also was a member of the Lawton Junior Service League where she and Ted participated in the annual JSL Follies production with many of their life-long friends.
When her daughter entered junior high school, she went back to work as a nursing instructor at the Great Plains Technology Center, while getting her B.S. degree at Cameron University. She loved training, interacting and mentoring young nursing students. She then worked for Dr. Royce B. Means, as his head nurse and then accompanied him to Taliferro Mental Health Center, when Dr. Means became the executive director.
She retired in the early ‘90s to care for her husband, Ted, when he was battling cancer. Following his death in 1993, Phyllis became a full-time volunteer for her daughter at Sheridan Road Elementary School, where she spent countless hours prepping materials and crafts and herding kindergarteners, as well as working out at her granddaughter’s gym and helping care for her great-grandson, Jon Ross.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ted; her brother, Boyd Hoskins; her mother, Hazel Wolverton; and her son-in-law, Ross Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter, Trevelyn Taylor, Lawton; granddaughter, Amanda Harris, Geronimo; grandson and his wife, Aaron and Deidre Taylor, Tulsa; one great-grandson, Jonathan Ross Harris, Stillwater; two nieces: Mickie Giberson, Enid; Joan Gates, Austin, Texas; and two nephews: Richard Hoskins and David Hoskins, both of Plano, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pre-Born!
