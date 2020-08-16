Phyllis Attocknie, 73, Apache passed away peacefully Thursday August 13th, 2020.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 Am Monday August 17th 2020 at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Complex with Arthur Attocknie and June Sovo officiating. Burial will follow at Cache Creek KCA Cemetery west of Apache under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Wake Service will be 6:00 PM Sunday August 16th, 2020 at Watchetaker Hall.
Phyllis was born August 30, 1946 in Lawton the eldest daughter to Francis Joseph “Joe A” Attocknie and Rosalie Nahdooahnippa-Codopony. She grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from Capitol Hill High School. She attended Haskell Indian Nations University, the University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma University and obtained her Associates in Business Administration, Management and Accounting. Phyllis also attended Peace Corp training at OU and UCLA. She was a lifelong student as she always loved to learn and would impart her knowledge to others. She worked for the Indian Health Services (IHS) (HQs) in Oklahoma City,
Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) at the Anadarko Agency – Land Operations, Administration of Native Americans (ANA), IHS Lawton Indian Hospital, Oklahomans For Indian Opportunity – Accountant/Technician/Writer, U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Comanche Nation, intermittently, for almost 40 years: Administrative Assistant Director of Health (5 divisions-CHR’s/Substance Abuse/Angels/Diabetes), Tribal Employment Rights (TERO), Environmental Protection Agency, Indian Child Welfare, Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act – Tribal Preservation, and Grant Writer. She was a direct descendant of “Ten Bears”; granddaughter to Albert Attocknie and Isa Yellowfish; and Voris “Bill” and Ella Codopony. .She was the current Tribal Administrator for the Comanche Nation and a PROUD member of the Comanche Nation.
She is survived by her sons; Patrick “Hoo-yah-wah-nah” and wife Sonia Attocknie of Apache, and Anthony “Noo-yeh” Alvarado of the home. Brothers; Randlette Attocknie and wife Mary of Oklahoma City, and Richard Attocknie and wife Chery of Carnegie, Nieces and Nephews she raised as her own; Asa, Rozanna, Alisa, Dana, Hah-Tee, Nuh Nuh, Yahk, Randilynn, Mary Alice, Darla, and Francis “Hoosie”. Grandchildren; Mame-Neta, Miko, Jeremy, Skye, Anna Rose, Angel, JJ, Matthew, Alysia, Sonny, Sonja, Hunter Lee, Anhinga, August, Alex, Hah-Tee Jr, Sha, Tryston, Ariane, Dion, Dayton, Aaliyah, Gerald, and Corrina. Eleven Great Grandchildren and Numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Rosalie Attocknie, son; Tahkony “TJ” Oliver John Attocknie. Siblings; Vidala R. Attocknie, Francis “Bubba” Attocknie Jr. Esa Jewea Attocknie, Niece; Carla Attocknie, Grandson; Jadyn Attocknie and Great Granddaughter Mame-Neta Attocknie