Phyllis Ann Weber earned her heavenly wings in the early morning hours of January 4th, 2021. She passed with her loving husband and son at her side. Phyllis lived a rich and full life. She will be greatly missed by the many friends and family who knew her and loved her.
Phyllis Ann Sherfield was born February 17th, 1935 to Leah Sherfield in Cache Oklahoma. Phyllis became an author, an animal lover, a gardener, an exceptionally good cook, a successful business owner, a caring mother and grandmother, and a loving wife. Her amazing love for knowledge and education put her in a class of her own. She spent her childhood in Cache, Oklahoma which left her with a catalog of diverse adventures with her side kick and cousin, Karen Howell. These adventures would become the inspiration for the stories she wrote. Two of her short stories were later published. Phyllis also wrote a book that we hope will be published posthumously.
Growing up during the depression, Phyllis developed a great love for gardening. Her yearly gardens were large, plentiful, and organically grown. Every year, her friends and neighbors enjoyed her fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, squash and okra.
In 1953, Phyllis met and married the love of her life, Jackie Weber. They became an inseparable hard-working couple that lead to their success. Jackie worked long hours at Pepsi Cola while Phyllis became wonderful homemaker caring for the growing family with three children. Their early home was also a sanctuary to young adult relatives, who needed a helping hand and a place to stay while getting their start in the world.
Phyllis never met a dog or cat she did not love. Phyllis was quick to spot a stray dog or cat walking up her long drive. No dog or cat was ever turned away. She always made sure they were given a name, fed well, and received lots of love and attention.
Phyllis overcame many challenges in her early life. As a teenager, despite her immense love of education she was forced to drop out of school in the 10th grade to support herself, but never lost sight of her educational goal. In the 1980’s, as her children left the nest, she was finally able to pursue her love of education. She finished high school with her GED and earned her degree in English from Cameron University.
In the early 1990’s, Phyllis and Jackie bought The Pumpkin Center Store and Café east of Lawton. This smart, hardworking team created a popular and successful business. Phyllis and Jackie retired from the store in 2007. The surrounding community remembers Phyllis’s good cooking, and the joy of a Mom & Pop store in the community where the owners know your name.
Phyllis was proceeded in death by her mother, Leah Sherfield; her brothers-in-law, Earnest Weber, Richard Weber and Ben Munda. She is survived by her husband, Jackie Weber, of the home; her daughters, Susan Crow and husband Jerry Crow of Geronimo Oklahoma, and Jo Mietchen and husband David Mietchen of Lawton; son, Mark Weber and wife Brenda Weber of Pumpkin Center; grand children and spouses, Mechelle Matthey Marler and husband Michael, Aaron Shepard and wife Amy Chambers Shepard, Lincoln Weber and girlfriend Alexis Williams, Shawn Mietchen and wife Alicia Mietchen. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Alex Marler, Blake Marler, Avery Shepard, Elena Mietchen and nieces and nephews, Mike Weber, Carl Weber, Cathy Ledford, Robert Munda, Becky Hagedorn and Betty Brown.