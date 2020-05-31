A Memorial Graveside Service for Phyllis and Jarvis Kinder has now been set for the Walters Cemetery, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating. Flowers may be placed in the care of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters.
Jarvis Gene Kinder, 76, was born January 19, 1944 in Walters, OK to Corinne Elizabeth “Trixie” (Uzzell) and James William Kinder, Sr.
Phyllis Elaine (Womack) Kinder, 69, was born October 4, 1950 in Walters, OK to Elmer and Eula Beatrice “Bea” (Dudley) Womack.
The couple departed this life together at their home in rural Walters due to a tragic house fire on April 10, 2020.
Memorial Donations can be made to Walters Church of the Nazarene, 201 E. Colorado, Walters, OK 73572 for the Family Life Center building fund.
Phyllis’ family is inviting those who will to wear Purple or Cheetah in her memory.