Private funeral services for Phylis Mae Newell, age 68, Lawton, will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Menge, Pastor, Western Hills Christian Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Friends may view from 9 am – 9 pm Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 am – 1 pm Friday. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Phylis Mae Newell unexpectedly left this earth alongside her niece Carolyne Blackburn Paradiso entering through the gates of heaven, joining their Lord and Savior on March 16, 2020. Phylis was born December 27, 1951, in Antwerp, Belgium to Jack A. Long and Blanche I. Possimiers Long.
Phylis married the love of her life John G. Newell October 1972. In December 1974, they welcomed their son John. Phylis was a radiant light and truly one of a kind. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother and a doting grandmother. Her family and fur babies meant the world to her. She was a friend to all and an unforgettable force.
Phylis was a 1969 graduate of Eisenhower High School and attended Cameron University. She retired as a finance manager with Pontiac GMC. She cherished her time spent with her Friday girls. Was known for her over the top Christmas displays and welcomed all who wished to tour her home. She was a dedicated member of Western Hills Christian Church, where she enjoyed fellowship with the card club, Bible study group, and women’s group. Phylis also spent time as a member of the Southwest Oklahoma Street Rod Association and The Poodlettes.
Phylis is survived by her son John Gardner Newell II and wife Ashlei; Grandchildren Jace and Harper; Sisters Nicki Livingston and husband David, Julia Harris and husband Robert; Mother in law Dorothy Toups, Sister in Law Reesie Marlow; Nephews David Blackburn, Michael Paradiso, David Wilson, Christopher Harris, Craig Harris, and Patrick Green; Nieces Laurie Tarver and Holly Hoad; Great nephews Michael Paradiso, Zachary Tarver and Andrew Tarver; Great nieces Cathleen Paradiso, Courtney Paradiso, Amanda Duran, Erin Hoad, Gracie Hoad, and Justin Hoad.
She was preceded in death by her husband John G. Newell, parents Jack and Blanche Long, father-in-law James Toups, sister, Barbara Long and nephew Kevin Harris.
There are no words to adequately express how desperately she will be missed.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com