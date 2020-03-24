Funeral arrangements for Phylis Mae Newell, age 68, Lawton, are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Phylis died Monday, March 16, 2020 in Palm Springs, California.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
