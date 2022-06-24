Funeral service for Phillip Wayne Cobb age 74, of Frederick, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Phil Whitworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Cobb passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 31, 1948, to Clay and Ruth (Anderson) Cobb in Duncan. The family home was in Walters, where the Cobb family farmed and ranched. Phillip graduated from Walters High School in 1966 where he was a star football player and track star.
Phillip was an exceptional cowboy and one of the hardest working men in Tillman County. He went from farming and ranching at the home place in Walters to working at Coake and Quam feedlot in Frederick for over 25 years. He worked for John Quam until the feedlot closed. Phillip then began working for Walker Fertilizer where he and Ray Walker formed a close bond. Phillip would move on to working for Cassidy Limited Partnership where he became land and cattle foreman. This would lead Phillip to become very close to John Cassidy and the Cassidy family. He truly felt he was part of Mr. Cassidy’s family and Mr. Cassidy treated him as such. Phillip worked for the Cassidy family until his retirement.
Phillip and Jana Collins Cobb were married April 18, 1987. Jana was a single mother of two little girls when Phillip swooped in and became their dad and her partner. Their family became blended with his son Phil, and Jana’s daughters Keri, and Katie. One of his favorite sayings to his family was “I love you once, I love you twice, I love you more than beans and rice.” Phillip was a dad and husband who was willing to do any and everything for his family such as make the drive to Lawton when Jana locked her keys in her car, travel with Jana to accompany a graduating class of seniors on their senior trip to Padre Island, TX. Phillip traveled wherever needed to watch Phil play football or run track no matter the distance throughout Phil’s high school and college years, the time he rescued Keri and Katie when they hit a deer outside Hollister, or move kids from one college to another or one town to another. He was always where he was needed. Phillip and Jana were married 35 years.
Phillip can be remembered as one of the last real cowboys in Tillman County. He was willing to ride and rope anything even if it meant he came home black and blue and limping. He loved the life of a cowboy. Phillip was known for his roping skills and ability to train horses. When he was younger, he enjoyed participating in rodeos as a steer wrestler and team roper. Phillip also loved his horses, especially Spook, and his dogs Sugar, Rondo, Ginger, Hamlet, and Bailey.
Phillip received the Bomber Fan of the Year award in 1993. This award was well deserved because of his dedication in motivating the Bombers every Friday night. He is remembered for yelling “DEFENSE”, his red high-top Reebok’s, showing up at pep rallies and riding up on his horse at the bonfire dressed as a Marlow Outlaw. Phillip remains a legend at the Bomber Bowl. Phil’s college football teammates also remember Phillip going up and down the sidelines yelling “GO” and “DEFENSE”. He loved the game and those he supported!
Some fond memories the family would like to share are the time he brought his horse Spook to visit Keri at the hospital when she was a little girl just to make her smile, the beef jerky for the long country rides checking cattle, the red stained fingers from the red pistachios he would bring home, the hidden Reese’s peanut butter cups above the microwave, waking up to go play in the backyard just to find a wounded horse or cow, the traditional summer horse tank for swimming.
Phillip leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Jana Gayle Cobb of the home; one son, Phillip W. Cobb Jr. and his wife Shelley of Whitesboro, TX, and their children Cayden and Cortlyn, and one great-grandchild Jolene Adams;. two daughters: Keri Gaytan and her husband Oscar of Frederick, and their children: Elijah Peel, Zach Peel, Leya Gaytan, and Mya Gaytan and Katie Haston and her husband Daniel of Wichita Falls, TX, and their children Sydney, Drew, and Josie Haston. Phillip was preceded in death by his mother Ruth, his father Clay, and his sister Yvonne Johnson.
Many people called Phillip friend. He will be missed by his family, friends, and community.
Memorial contributions may be made in Phillip’s name to the Frederick School Enrichment Foundation.
