Funeral service for Phillip T. Aguilar, Jr, 30, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Bob Quinnett officiating.
Phillip passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Oklahoma City.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Phillip was born on Jan. 7, 1992 in Lawton, to Phillip T. Aguilar Sr. and Rebecca Aguilar. He grew up in Lawton until the family moved to Cary, North Carolina in 2006. Phillip graduated from Cary High School in 2010 and remained in North Carolina where he was an Entrepreneur in the Personal Image Business. Phillip loved to travel and enjoyed his many cruises. He enjoyed fashion, shopping, and going to the casino with his dad. Phillip was a mama’s boy who truly loved life and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents Phil and Becky, of the home; his sisters and spouses: Raven Aguilar, of Lawton; Skye and Nichalos Pierce, of Shawnee,; and Mariann and Justin Ward, of Lawton; his brother and sister-in-law, Gilley and Courtney Aguilar, of Oklahoma City; his aunts and uncles: Tina and Ernie Calfee; Tony Toms; Jimmy and Misty Toms; Victoria Aguilar, and Joann Miller; a special friend, Shaun of Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, cousins; and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dolly and James Toms; his paternal grandparents, Otto and Lucille Miller; his sister, Stephanie Aguilar; and his uncle, Otto Miller Jr.