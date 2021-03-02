Dwaine was born on Aug. 3, 1945 in Grand Prairie, TX, and passed away on Feb. 3, 2021 in Lawton.
Dwaine grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School. He was a long time member of University Church of Christ. He loved his church family and their monthly fellowship dinners. Dwaine never met a stranger, and would talk to anyone. He enjoyed listening to LHS football, OU, and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his brother, Don Zacharias and wife Joyce; two nieces: Stacy Zacharias-Heim and husband Jay, of little Elm TX; Dr. Shelly Zacharias of Indianapolis IN; one nephew, Justin Zacharias and wife Korki of Lawton; three great nephews, and two great nieces.
Memorial service will be March 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. officiated by Minister Eric Sharum at University Church of Christ, 2716 SW Cornell, Lawton, 73505. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a contribution to the church in memory of Dwaine Zacharias.
There will be a private family burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens.