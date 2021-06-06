ELGIN — Funeral for Phillip “Cotton” Thomas, 73, Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home in Fletcher.
Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery.
Phil passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in his home in Elgin.
Phil Thomas was born July 10, 1947, in Fletcher to Brownie and Juanita (Wilson) Thomas. Phil was the youngest of the nine kids. Phil was in the Army from 1967 to 1968. Phil worked at Halliburton in Duncan Oklahoma from 1978 to 1982 and then again from 1988 to 2003. He owned and operated the NAPA store in Temple from 1982 to 1984. He also worked as a truck driver for a rock plant for several years. Phil loved his grandkids more than anything and loved watching them play sports.
He is survived by two brothers: Buddy Thomas and Tony Thomas; one son and his wife, Michael and Wendy Thomas; two daughters and their husbands: Jeanine and Tim Hightower and Angela and Adam Dennison; seven grandkids: Mason Hightower, Makenzie Hightower, Chase Hightower, Dalton Dennison, Devyn Dennison, Daylin Dennison and Angelica Buchanan
He was proceeded in death by his parents: Brownie and Juanita Thomas; four sisters: Joy Fay Crumpton, Barbara Crabtree, Betty Ham and Anna Lee Thomas; and two brothers: Bill Thomas and Roy “Peachy” Thomas.
