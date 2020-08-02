Phillip C. Pittman, 77, died at home in Tucson, AZ on July 7. He had strong roots in OK, a grandson of pioneers. He graduated from Ash Grove a one-room schoolhouse near Pumpkin Center. He went to St. Mary’s High School where he met the love of his life, Mary (Johnson) in 8th grade. They were married for 59 years. Phil joined the Air Force after graduation. In Tucson, he worked for the AZ Air National Guard for 24 years achieving the rank of MSgt and becoming the head of the hydraulics shop. Phil enjoyed woodworking, riding his bike, and watching FOX News. Phil is survived by Mary, 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 6 siblings. As brother Joe said, “Phil was the best big brother anyone could have.” He was also the best husband, father, grand- and great-grandfather, neighbor, and AZ Air Guardsman. Patriot to the end, Phil will be laid to rest in the AZ Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Marana. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
