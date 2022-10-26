Funeral services for Phillip Archer will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters. Tony Archer officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery with Military Honors.
Phillip Wayne Archer was born to Leonard Moses and Irma Marie (Cornelius) Archer on June 4, 1937 at Cookietown, and departed this life in Lawton, on Oct. 21, 2022 at the age of 85 years, 4 months and 17 days.
Phillip grew up at Randlett and Burkburnett, graduating from Burkburnett High School in 1955. He married Mona Faye Dalrymple on Dec. 23, 1955 in Burkburnett and to the union three children were born. During his three years of active duty with the U.S. Army, the family made their home in Virginia, Texas, Kentucky and Lawton. He continued in the Army Reserves for 33 years and was the first reservist to ever become a Drill Sergeant. He later reached the rank of Command Sergeant Major.
Upon discharge from the regular army, he went to work for Page Aircraft at Fort Sill and then worked as a carrier for the United States Postal Service for 32 years. He spent the next 20 years as a security guard, in Florida from 1989-1995 and then back to Lawton working at Goodyear for the remainder. He enjoyed doing woodworking and dumpster diving, turning trash into treasure.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Irma; his brother, Johnnie Rhea Archer; a sister, Pat Stubblefield; and a grandson Christopher Wolf.
Survivors include his wife, Mona, of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law: Steve and Debbie Archer of Marlow, and Tony and Rebecca Archer of Lawton; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Darren Cochrane of Lawton; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.