Funeral services for Phillip Archer will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters. Tony Archer officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery with Military Honors.

Phillip Wayne Archer was born to Leonard Moses and Irma Marie (Cornelius) Archer on June 4, 1937 at Cookietown, and departed this life in Lawton, on Oct. 21, 2022 at the age of 85 years, 4 months and 17 days.