Memorial service for Phil Sampson will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in St. John Lutheran Church.

Phil Sampson died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in an Oklahoma City hospital at the age of 80. He was born March 28, 1943 in Chickasha to B.G. and Mozelle (Armstrong) Sampson. Phil graduated high school in Chickasha and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO). He married Susan G. Roth on Dec. 27, 1970 at St. John Lutheran Church in Lawton.

