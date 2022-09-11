Best known to the citizens of Norman, as the recent proprietor of Corkscrew Wine & Spirits, Peter greeted everyone with a smile, a hug, and sage advice. Peter was the life of the party with his mischievous smile, quick laughter, and often biting wit. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved — his friends, his community, but most of all his family. He relished family gatherings and made sure to keep these memories alive through his photography and video presentations. His skills with a camera were legendary, capturing the human spirit so well with his lens.
Peter was the seventh of eight children, born on Feb. 20, 1958, to Maj. (retired) Joseph C. and Sarah Adams Richard in Lawton. He grew up exploring the wilds of the Wichita Mountains and gained a love for nature photography. He graduated from Lawton High School, where he made many lifelong friends. After graduating in 1976, he started his own photography business, Peter’s Photos, then worked as a manager at Cache Road Liquor and Wine. In 1989, he moved to Colorado Springs, where he worked at Shewmakers and later at Accent Photo where he honed his skills as a photographer. Pete was most at home in Lake City in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, with a fly rod in one hand and his camera in another. In 2007, he returned to Oklahoma and began working at Corkscrew Wine and Spirits, acquiring the business in 2018. He loved serving the public, be it as a photographer or as a purveyor of fine wines and whiskey. Being the consummate thrill seeker, he also had a passion for chasing tornadoes!
In 2021, Peter began experiencing symptoms of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a disease which also took his mother; sisters, Bobbie Segler and Peggy Chun; and most recently his nephew, Eric Chun.
Siblings: Joseph “JP”, Mike, John, Matthew, and Camille; stepchildren: Kyle Cortez, Sarah Cortez Grimmig, and Kaela Furlong; and numerous nieces and nephews survive to cherish his memory.
A special thank you is given by the family to Corinne Newcombe, Linda Lewis and Nita Cartwright who provided such loving care over the past year.
Peter was The Most, The Best, The One and Only (the GOAT!). His love will shine on and live forever.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church in Norman with a reception to follow.
The family appreciates the beauty and sentiment of flowers, but suggests that you memorialize Peter with a contribution towards ALS research, advocacy and patient support to either I AM ALS (https://iamals.org/), or to the ALS Association (https://www.als.org/), or to both. These organizations support important research that some of Peter’s family currently participate in.