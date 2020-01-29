Peter Fritz Gordon Owens Jan 29, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral service for Peter Fritz Gordon Owens will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Will Owens, Wallace Coffey and Mike Wauqua Sr. conducting the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesDrugs, domestic violence result in $150,000 total bond for Lawton manLongtime law enforcement officer dies in single car accidentBeloved police officer celebrated Saturday at the end of his 45 year shiftRenshaw first to get 'Teacher Believer' awardDuo jailed for Monday afternoon armed robbery of bicyclistBeloved Lawton Police officer remembered for his heart, humanity, service to communityFree food leads to firing, firing leads to violence followed by foot pursuit and arrestMan charged with killing womanMan jailed for stabbing fatherSaturday night shooting investigated, one in custody CollectionsGreat Plains Winter National Pig Show 2020