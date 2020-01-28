Peter 'Fritz' Gordon Owens Jan 28, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services are pending with Comanche Nation Funeral Home for Peter “Fritz” Gordon Owens. Mr. Gordon passed away Saturday morning in Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesBeloved Lawton Police officer remembered for his heart, humanity, service to communityDrugs, domestic violence result in $150,000 total bond for Lawton manLongtime law enforcement officer dies in single car accidentBeloved police officer celebrated Saturday at the end of his 45 year shiftDuo jailed for Monday afternoon armed robbery of bicyclistFree food leads to firing, firing leads to violence followed by foot pursuit and arrestNew south Lawton fire station almost ready to openFormer Lawton priest accused of abuseMan charged with killing womanLawton records its first two homicides of 2020 within 8 hours CollectionsGreat Plains Winter National Pig Show 2020