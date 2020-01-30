Peter Daniel Laurenzana Jan 30, 2020 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral service for Peter Daniel Laurenzana will be 11:00 A.M. Friday January 31, 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Little Washita Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesCapital murder case opens with victim and witness' testimony of fateful dayDrugs, domestic violence result in $150,000 total bond for Lawton manRenshaw first to get 'Teacher Believer' awardBeloved police officer celebrated Saturday at the end of his 45 year shiftLongtime law enforcement officer dies in single car accidentFree food leads to firing, firing leads to violence followed by foot pursuit and arrestDuo jailed for Monday afternoon armed robbery of bicyclistChange in LPS policy allows athletes to continue playing at a new schoolBeloved Lawton Police officer remembered for his heart, humanity, service to communitySaturday night shooting investigated, one in custody CollectionsGreat Plains Winter National Pig Show 2020