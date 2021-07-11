Peter Crough, age 70, passed away at his home in Lawton, on June 26, 2021 after battling the effects of a life-altering stroke in March of 2020. He was born April 13, 1951 in Boston, Massachusetts to Sherman and Sarah-Jane Crough.
He grew up in Dover, Massachusetts with three siblings — Tom, Will, and Candice, and graduated from Dover-Sherborn Regional High School. He went on to attend Hartwick College for a brief time but ultimately made the decision that he wanted to travel so he spent a large portion of his adult life backpacking through the country, eventually settling in Lawton.
Peter married his wife, Sherry, Nov. 1, 1990 and they adopted their granddaughter, Lisa, in 1995. He worked at Leo & Ken’s truck stop restaurant in Lawton for 20 years.
He enjoyed video games, watching sports (especially Tiger Woods, The Red Sox and The Patriots) and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren, Andrew and Gabriella.
Peter is survived by his daughter, Lisa and husband Jesse Beard; grandchildren: Andrew and Gabriella Arnold; brother, Will and wife, Sharon Crough of Great Falls, Montana; and sister, Candice and husband, Ron Murphy of Sandwich, Massachusetts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherry; and brother, Tom Crough.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home, Duncan.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.