Peter Allen Pemberton, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Oklahoma Heart Health Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 2:00 PM at Don Grantham Funeral Home Chapel with Leon Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery under the direction of Don Grantham Funeral Home. Friends and family may greet the family on Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. condolences may be left for the family at www.granthamfuneralhomes.com
