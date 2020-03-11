Peter Allen Pemberton, 76, of Duncan, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020 at OKC Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at Grantham Funeral Home Chapel in Duncan, Oklahoma at 2pm Thursday, March 12th, with long life friend Leon Fletcher officiating. Followed by internment at Duncan Municipal Cemetery under the direction of Don Grantham Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at Grantham Funeral Home Wednesday evening between 5:00PM and 7:00 PM.
Pete was born on June 4, 1943 in Decatur, Texas to Kermit and Coy Pemberton. He graduated from Duncan High School and retired after 35 years of service at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Pete is survived by his wife Teresa Pemberton; his brother, Bill and his wife Marty Pemberton and his sisters, Kathy and her husband Buddy Bowles and Patti and her husband David Williams.
Pete had two children, Susan and her husband Jeff Sparks, Michael Pemberton and Eric Smith, two-step sons, Scott and his wife Sandra Cates, Jay and his wife Lupe Cates, five grandchildren; Alan and his wife Maira and John and his wife Maggie Sparks, Ceara and Ross Keller, Xaber, Valary, David, and Amberly Taylor, and seven great grandchildren Jude, Nick, CJ, Nico, Mia, Grace, Ladeerian, and one on the way. Pete loved to fish and cook catfish. He loved to gather with friends and family. Pete loved to watch the New Orleans Saints and the OKC Thunder. Pete loved his wife and adored his family. Especially the little ones who he taught to Spit and Cuss and to hunt Wampus Cats and Bigfoot.
