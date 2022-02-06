Pete McDaniel
March 24, 1939 — Feb. 3, 2022
Phillip Earl McDaniel was born March 24, 1939 to Charlie and Mary Campbell-McDaniel of Apache. It was there in a little farm house on their family homestead in Apache that the world was blessed with one of the kindest souls God ever created, to be known far and wide as “Pete”. Pete attended grade school and graduated from Apache Public Schools in 1957. While in high school he was active in FFA, was a class officer and was named Mr. Apache. Pete was awarded as the inaugural Range Judging National Champion in 1955. Pete married Ruth Brown, on Dec. 14, 1959. Their family was blessed with four children, Bryan, Darla, Richard and Gala. He served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Pete was employed at the Apache Farmers Cooperative and as a local officer and treasurer of the Caddo County Oklahoma Farmers Union board. In January of 1999, Pete was honored to serve the organization as an Area Field Representative. He loved his work and enjoyed the many opportunities it afforded him. He traveled the state promoting the company and farm organization. He wanted others to know and understand the importance of agriculture, how vital producers are and that their voices could and would be heard and represented by OFU/AFR. Pete’s love of agriculture and commitment to the industry was recognized beginning in 2015. Pete was honored as the 2015 National Land & Range Judging Contest Honoree. The Oklahoma State FFA Association awarded Pete with the Honorary Oklahoma State FFA Degree in 2019. The National Farmers Union organization presented Pete with the Bruce Miller Membership Award, and in February of 2020, Pete was honored with the Meritorious Service Award, the most prestigious honor an OFU/AFR member can receive. For Pete, people were always at the heart of his mission. He loved the OFU/AFR youth and education program. It was his absolute joy to be with young people and give his encouragement to them. Whether it was summer camps, speech contests, livestock shows and judging contests, 4-H & FFA banquets or the National Land and Range Judging Contest. At the 2021 AFR Leadership Summit Pete was presented with the AFR Youth Champion Award for his commitment, support and encouragement of AFR Youth and Education programs. In December of 2021 AFR created the Pete McDaniel FFA Washington Leadership Conference (WLC) Scholarship. Above all Pete was a friend. His heart was made of solid gold. His speech was as gentle and low, his hugs strong and genuine, his eyes clear blue and his smile big and bright. He treasured his home, his heritage and farming. He relished watching wheat sprout through the earth, a momma cow care for her newborn calf and a job well done at the end of the day. Pete loved to garden, both vegetables and flowers. He cherished his “grandpa rose bush” planted by his great-grandfather, and visits with friends. He enjoyed talking on the phone, catching up with friends and family, dancing, a good challenge at the capitol and checking his cattle. He will be remembered as a kind, gentlemen, was tough as nails.
His parents, Charlie and Mary Campbell-McDaniel, brother Charley “Bud” McDaniel, sister-in-law, Marilyn McDaniel and brother-in-law, Gene Mindemann preceded Pete in death.
He is survived by his children: son Bryan McDaniel and Jenine of Ransom, Kansas; daughter, Darla McDaniel of Irving, Texas; son, Richard McDaniel and wife, Theresa of Apache; and daughter, Gala Thomas and husband Buck of Monett, Missouri. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Nathan McDaniel of Ransom, Kansas; McKall Morris and husband Barrett of Ringling; Sarah Thomas of Springfield, Missouri; Baylor McDaniel of Lawton; Morgan Stradal and husband John of Winfield, Kansas; Bobby and Amber Thomas, Broken Arrow; Matt Thomas, Edmond; and great-grandson, Tucker Heinz of Ringling. Pete’s surviving siblings are sisters: Della McCullough and husband Tony; Odie Caldwell and husband Oscar; Thelma Milhon; Velma Hrbacek and husband Walter; Helen Hrbacek and husband James and Anna Sue Burton; nieces, nephews, cousins and many treasured friends.
Service and celebration of Pete’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 9, 2022 at the Warrior Event Center in Apache with committal service following at the Fairview Cemetery. Services are being handled by the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Pete was “Dad” and “Grandpa Mac”, son, brother, uncle and nephew. To the rest of the world, he was friend. If you were blessed to be loved by Pete, then you were loved well.
“A Friend Loves at all times” Proverbs 17:17
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.