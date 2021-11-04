Perry Calton, 71, Vietnam War veteran, passed away July 21, 2021. He was born May 5, 1950, son of Anna and Leon Calton.
Perry attended school in Salina and Wichita, Kansas, as well as Norman. He completed a Commercial Arts degree at OSU Institute of Technology in Okmulgee and a double major in communications and art at Cameron University, earning Summa Cum Laude at graduation.
Early in his career, Perry was a commercial artist in Tulsa, with work that can still be seen today. His most rewarding career was working in drug and alcohol facilities in Oklahoma City and Lawton, helping adolescents and their families on the road to recovery. He was a friend of Bill W. for 39 years. He was always willing to share his experiences, strengths and hope to others in efforts to lead them to recovery.
Upon retirement, Perry was self-employed, fixing up houses and working on-line auctions. He even received a call from Jeff Bezos, wanting his feedback and insight regarding online auctions for use in developing Amazon’s auctions.
An avid poker player, Perry began playing as a child before his hands were even big enough to hold cards. His family built him a special card rack. They traveled to Alaska before there were even good roads for the trip. He caught a 200-pound halibut on one of these trips.
It was on an ICYPAA teen trip to San Francisco that Perry and Laurie learned they would be soul mates for life. He proposed to Laurie in front of her family. He remained a romantic throughout their 28-year marriage, always sending an extra white rose “just because.”
The birth of their child, Allison, was a highlight of his life. He taught her the back roads of Lawton and surrounding towns in their search for the best deals at garage sales and locations that had Beanie Babies.
Perry enjoyed white water rafting and traveling, making several trips to Alaska, Colorado, California and Maine. He loved lobster, clams, rhubarb, Rocky Mountain oysters, rattlesnake, and pig’s ears. In his later years, he enjoyed spending hours on his mountain and creating art for himself (as opposed to commercially). He was especially blessed to have time to enjoy not one but two grandchildren.
Perry is preceded in death by his father Leon Calton.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie; his daughter, Allison and husband Brian Wickman; grandchildren: Eli and Reese; his mother, Anna Maye Calton; close friend, Bobby Butenhoff; aunts, uncles cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the house.