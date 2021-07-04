Funeral service for Pepper Nelson Moore will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Elgin Church of Christ, Elgin, with Clyde A. Bukky Minister officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Pepper Nelson Moore began his earthly journey on June 3, 1939, in Lawton. He went to meet his Lord on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was 82 years old.
Pepper was raised by his grandparents Ben and Maudie Bayer in Medicine Park, surrounded by a group of inseparable cousins. He started school in Medicine Park, then attended Elgin High School. While in high school, he drove a bus and worked at the Medicine Park skating rink. For his high school graduation processional, he walked in with and became acquainted with fellow graduate Gail Wheeler. They married June 17, 1960.
After graduation he worked as a carpenter, helping build barracks and other buildings on Fort Sill. He also built a home for his family. In 1966 he went to work for Cotton Electric where he worked as a lineman for 34 years and built friendships that lasted past retirement.
Pepper was a longtime member of the Elgin Church of Christ where four generations of family worshipped together. He was always quick to help anyone who needed him.
He enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling with his children and grandchildren. He has visited coast to coast, Alaska, Hawaii, and Southeast Asia, but the South Texas coast was the favorite place the family would visit together year after year.
Pepper is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Danna Frost and her husband Kevin of Duncan; son, David Moore and his wife, Lailanie of Edmond; grandchildren: Michael Frost; Matthew Frost; Chin Cabungcal and Sarah Moore; and brother, Dannie Ernce of Augusta, GA.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Lee Ernce and his sister, Brenda Higgins
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com