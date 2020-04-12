Private family graveside for Penny June Luna will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Lawton, Oklahoma with Rev. Kenn Lane, Pastor of Olivet Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Peggy June Luna, 78, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home in Lawton with her family at her side. She was born December 18, 1941 in Rush Springs, Oklahoma to Fred D. and Marie Louise (Denton) Smith (Smith’s Fruit Stand). Peggy married Sam “Sammy” Luna on August 31, 1956 in Lawton. Sam passed away on May 20, 2011 after 54 years of marriage.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She took pride in attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities along with Six Flag’s trips with her family. Peggy especially enjoyed her dog and companion, Gizzy. She was well known to feed Gizzy very well; especially Tyson warmed-up, grilled chicken nuggets. She enjoyed working in the yard and feeding the ducks at the park. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Peggy is survived by three daughters, Terry Smith of Lawton, Patty Taylor of Lawton, and Connie Luna and husband Steve Rodriguez of Evans, Georgia, eight grandchildren, Angela Smith, Brooks Smith, Leslie Smith, Colt Taylor, Jewel Taylor, Ashlee Sanders and husband Wayne, Samantha Dilley, and Conar Tipton, ten great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, one sister, Rose Bloomer of Lawton, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Peggy is also survived her by her loyal companion, her dog Gizzy.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Delbert and Kenneth Smith, and one sister, Sharon Baldwin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 or by going to www.aspca.org.
