Memorial service for Penny Saville will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Charles officiating.
Private family interment will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Penelope L. “Penny” Saville died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Lawton, at the age of 80. She was born May 23, 1941 in Davenport, Iowa to Max and Lorraine Fitzsimmons. She grew up on a farm in Garwin, Iowa before moving to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was a graduate of Washington High School in Cedar Rapids and married John F. Saville on Sept. 26, 1959.
Penny supported her husband in his pastoral ministry and fully embraced the role of a pastor’s wife, moving to Lawton in February of 1983. However, she also had her own work history, having worked as an administrative assistant at CPA firms, at an advertising agency, for various banks, the Lawton Chamber of Commerce and eventually retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company as a contract secretary.
Penny loved to travel in fold down campers and motorhomes. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crochet, cross stitch, sewing, Sudoku and crossword puzzles and was particularly fond of her personal Bible study time. She was an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church, served as church secretary and taught Bible to adults for many years. Remarkably, she had donated over ten gallons of platelets.
Penny was the wind beneath the wings of her family. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons and daughters-in-law: John and Piper Saville and Stephen and Anita Saville; grandchildren and their spouses: Jennifer and Cameron Hall and Rebecca and Gavin Ledesma; step grandchildren: Jennifer Jansen and husband Justin and Robert Gray; step great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Savannah and Jake; step great great-grandchildren: Blaine and Brynlee; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Betty Fitzsimmons; sister-in-law, Mary Saville; and several nieces.
Her husband and her parents preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church, c/o Janet Labude, 17418 SW Logue Chapel Road, Faxon OK 73540.