Funeral service for Penelope ‘Jane’ Brister Webb, 71 of Lawton will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Jo Charles officiating.
Mrs. Webb passed away in Oklahoma City Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Burial will be at Flower Mound Cemetery.
Jane was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on November 8th 1948 to Joe William ‘Pete’ Brister and Dorotha Sullivan Brister. Jane was raised in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1967. Throughout Jane’s life, the work that she loved the most was that of her time as an EMT, working for Kirks, and as the dispatch supervisor of the Comanche Nation Police Department. She married Kenneth L. Frazier in 1973 and to that union, one daughter was born, Kathryn Frazier. She married Ronald ‘Ronnie’ M. Webb on February 5th, 1982 and made a home with him until her death.
Jane was funny, smart, creative and loved her family. Her daughter, Kathryn, was her pride and joy and they talked on the phone nearly every day.
Jane is survived by her husband Ronnie, of the home; her daughter Kathryn Frazier and her wife, Tracy Curtis of Denver; Patti Webb Gordon and her husband Bob, and their daughters, Amanda and Heather, and many beautiful grandchildren of Russellville, Arkansas; several cousins and many friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Dorotha Sullivan Brister; her father, Joe William ‘Pete’ Brister; her beloved brother, Peter Lynn Brister; and her adoring grandparents, O.B. and Colova Sullivan.