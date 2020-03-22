Memorial Graveside Service for Peggy Sue (Fisher) Badaracco age 62, of rural Chattanooga, Oklahoma will be held at a later date, in the Chattanooga Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the service day and time will be announced later. Mrs. Badaracco passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home near Chattanooga.
Peggy Sue (Fisher) Badaracco was born October 31, 1957, in Frederick, Oklahoma to Frederick and Dovie (Bland) Fisher, Jr. She attended Chattanooga Public School, graduating from Chattanooga High School in 1975. Peggy worked as a forwarding agent for Bull Trucking and later Bull Logistics. On March 25, 2000, she and Jon Anthony Badaracco were united in marriage in Roanoke, Texas. Peggy was a very generous person; her family was her pride and joy. She loved the sport of baseball and was an avid Texas Rangers fan. She enjoyed traveling; and was an excellent cook who loved to prepare delicious meals for family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Jon Badaracco of the home; four sons, Jon Visalli and his wife Diane of Chattanooga, Oklahoma, Dean Visalli of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Shaun Bennett and his wife Kristina of North Fork, Virginia and Shannon Bennett and his wife Lora of Alexandria, Louisiana; two brothers, Clifford Fisher and his wife Ivy of Cache, Oklahoma and John Mark Fisher and his wife Paula of Chattanooga, Oklahoma; a sister-in-law, Linda Fisher of Indiahoma, Oklahoma; a aunt, Martha Krasser of Chattanooga, Oklahoma; a uncle, Adam Fisher of Indiahoma, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 6 nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and nephews; a special friend, Linda Roethlein and many cousins, other family members and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dovie Fisher, Jr.; and one brother, Chester Fisher.
