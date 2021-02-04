On Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Peggy Sue Dudley Moran, loving wife, mother and friend passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer.
Peggy was born on Jan. 20, 1953 in Lawton, to Harvey and Maudie Dudley. On May 29, 1986 she married George F. Moran of Anadarko, Oklahoma. Together they raised two daughters, Amanda and Megan, on her family homestead in Apache, Oklahoma.
Peggy had a passion for helping others. Most of her career was spent working in the non-profit sector. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming one of the first female benefit auctioneers in the state of Oklahoma at the age of 50. When Peggy turned 61, she started her fight against lung cancer. She loved the classes at Lion’s Gym and was so inspired that she became a Zumba Gold instructor. She loved teaching her “ladies” during the week and bragging on their progress. She never let cancer keep her from staying healthy.
She was known for her quick wit, beautiful singing voice and most importantly her love for her Heavenly Father.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father Harvey and her mother Maudie.
She is survived by her husband George; their daughters: Amanda and Megan; her brother, Eldon Dudley, and his children: Sydna Stout and Kyle Dudley.
Peggy requested for an intimate burial for her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the Oklahoma Lung Cancer Initiative in Peggy’s memory. www.oklahomalungcancer.org/donate or Oklahoma Lung Cancer Initiative, 6909 W. Hefner Road, Suite B-08, Oklahoma City, OK 73162.
