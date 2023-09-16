Graveside service for Peggy Lynn Bain will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Peggy Lynn Bain, age 94, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in Lawton. She was born Jan. 2, 1929 to William Walker Harris and Mary Willie (Sanders) Harris in Indiahoma. She married Harned Bain on Nov. 19, 1949. He died July 20, 2000. She attended grade school in Indiahoma and graduated from Lawton High School in 1947 as the class Salutatorian. Peggy worked at City National Bank from 1947 to 1950 and lived in Lawton until 1954 when they moved to their farm north of Chattanooga. They moved back to Lawton in 1969. She worked for Oklahoma State University Extension from 1974 to 1975. She then worked at Fort Sill, retiring in 1993 as Training Specialist in the Fort Sill Field Artillery School. She received numerous exceptional awards. She also received the Order of Saint Barbara and Fort Sill Commander’s Award for Outstanding Civilian Service. She had been a 4-H leader at Chattanooga and Lawton and a Chattanooga FHA leader. She was active at First Baptist Church in Chattanooga working with Girls Auxiliary and Bible School. After retirement she enjoyed her grandchildren, great grandchildren, crossword puzzles and Cryptoquipe.
Survivors include two sons: Donnie Bain (April) of Lawton, Bobby Bain (Darla) of Vernon, Texas; daughter, Vicki Lynn Riley of Yukon; grandchildren: Michael Matheson (Aimee) Lawton, and great-granddaughter Audree Beyer of Mustang. Josh Riley, Jordan Riley ,and Jared Riley of Yukon, Ashley Bain Lehman (Chris) of Vernon, Bryan Bain of Wichita Falls, Texas, Austin Bain (Ashley) and daughters Everly, Kynleigh, and Karlee of Walters, and Brett Bain(Whitney) and daughter, Brooke and son, Grant of Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter, Mary Margaret, her parents, a brother, Ray C. Harris, four sisters, Gladys Harris, Eunice Salyer, Jackie Farris, and Clara Way.