Funeral service for Peggy Lee (Yates) Whitlock will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in First Baptist Church, Fletcher with Dr. David Whitlock officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Apache, under direction of Becker-Rabon Home, Lawton.
The family is requesting that those attending the funeral ceremony wear masks.
Peggy Lee (Yates) Whitlock died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Enid, at the age of 93. She was born Jan. 28, 1928 in Fletcher, to Clarence B. Yates and Minnie Lee (Owen) Yates. She grew up and attended school in the Fletcher area, graduating from Fletcher High School in 1946.
She married Robert Whitlock, who had just returned from WWII, on Aug. 3, 1946. The couple spent their married life in Lawton, Stillwater and Ponca City, returning to Fletcher to retire in 1981. Robert preceded her in death on Feb. 29, 2016.
She was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Lawton for two years and by the Ponca City Board of Education as a teacher for 20 years. She was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and remained a loyal supporter all her life. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, gardening and spectator sports. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was always available to help with the grandchildren and great grandchildren of any age, especially the newborns and preschoolers.
Peggy was a born-again believer, a member of First Baptist Church, Fletcher where she taught adult women’s classes and was active in W.M.U. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Mt. View Homemakers Group and served as president of both.
She is survived by her son, Robert Whitlock Jr., Lawton; son-in-law, Lee Valentine, Houston, Texas; three granddaughters and their spouses: Courtney Lee and Lance Hays, Nacogdoches, Texas, Anna Grace and Cody Sullivan, Elgin; and Miriam and Michael Marlin, Oklahoma City; ten great-grandchildren: Asher Kendall; Cecilia Sullivan; Jackson Hays; Avery Hays; Gray Hays; Madden Hays; Samuel Owen Marlin, Liam Marlin; Lucy Jewel Marlin and Jude Whitlock Sullivan; her brother and sister-in-law: Jeff and Barbara Yates; two nieces: Sherry Gibson and husband Phillip and Mary Ann Webb; and a nephew, Bruce Yates and wife Rita.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Janet Lee Valentine; her grandmother; parents; a brother, Owen B. Yates, and a sister and brother-in-law, Jean Ann and Gerald High.
