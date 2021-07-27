Peggy Joyce “Wermy” Tahchawwickah of Cache went to her heavenly reward on Thursday July 22, 2021 at her home in Cache.
Funeral service for Peggy will be at 10 a.m., Thursday July 29, 2021 at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Asetamy and Wallace Coffey officiating. Burial will be at the Cache KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Peggy was born Oct. 14, 1935 in Lawton to Donald and Agnes (Atauvich) Wermy Sr. Peggy married the love of her life Nick Tahchawwickah in Cache. They traveled and spread the Word of God in many places. They were members of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. The couple moved back to Cache in 1972 where they made their home and raised their children. Nick and Peggy were both ordained ministers pastored the Church of the Nazarene in Cache. They enjoyed spending time with their family and their church family. Peggy taught Sunday School, vacation Bible School and was teacher’s aide in kindergarten at Cache School. Peggy also sold Avon and Mary Kay Cosmetics. She loved going to the Cache Community Center with her mother Agnes. Peggy helped cofound the Comanche Women Coalition.
Peggy is survived by children: Sonya Tahchawwickah of the home; Sue and Nick Fallahzadeh; Jean Wang all of Hickory Creek, Texas; Nick and Deya Tachawwickah of Hurst, Texas; brother, George Wermy and Gerri of Cache; sister-in-laws: Rose Nauni and Velma Kimble; brother-in-law, Pete Coffey; granddaughters: Anna; Daphne; Rebecca; Felecia; Demi; Wendy; Jessica; and Tiffany; grandsons: Tyler; Dylan; Myles; Datsun; Kip; Nicholas; Nathan; Nick Jr.; Freddie Jr.; Daniel; Phil; Jerry; Jeff and Sean; great-grandkids: Tru; Romeo; Karina; Dominick; Cameron; Jeffery; A.J.; Neeko; Michael; Cecilia; Donavan; Dakota; Niklaus; and Elena; many other family members, nieces, nephews and friends.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband Nick Tahchawwickah; parents: Agnes and Donald Wermy Sr.; daughter, Flora Hernandez Shaw; son, Baby Chulik; grandson, Neil Tahchawwickah; brothers: Donald Wermy Jr.; Glen Wermy and Vernon Cable; sisters: Gloria Cable; Leatrice Wermy; Roberta Wermy and Betsy Wermy; three sons-in-laws: Cony Wang; Freddie Hernandez and Tommy Joe Frazier Jr.; sister-in-laws: Helen Cable; Carla Atauvich; Sara Saddleblanket; brother-in-laws: Allen Tahchawwickah and Burnell Pueblo Sr., special grandson, Gage Neugebauer.