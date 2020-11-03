Peggy Joyce (Jackson) Cuddeback, 82, of Lawton passed away in her home, Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery, Grandfield, Oklahoma with Larry Shelley, minister of the Chattanooga Church of Christ, officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home, Lawton, OK.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Peggy was born on April 24, 1938, in Grandfield, OK, to Raymond Edwin and Charlie Mae (James) Jackson. She grew up in Grandfield and graduated from Grandfield High School in 1956, where she was a cheerleader. Peggy was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Peggy attended Cameron University and later graduated from Draughon’s Business College in 1958. She worked in the Land Department as a secretary for Shell Oil Company and Mobile Oil Company in Wichita Falls, TX. She was then employed by the Red Cross. Peggy later worked as a secretary to the hospital administrator at Fredrick Memorial Hospital. She married Owen Merritt Cuddeback on April 11, 1974 in Grandfield, OK, and they made their home on the farm near Loveland. For many years, Peggy and Owen sponsored children from the Tipton Home. She worked in home health in Grandfield. They moved to Waurika Lake in 1991. At that time, Peggy worked as a nurse’s aide at the Jefferson County Hospital in Waurika and for Group Homes in Duncan. After Owen’s death, Peggy moved to Lawton in 2008.
Peggy is survived by her brothers and their spouses, Edwin and Linda Jackson of Lawton, Joe and Suzy DeBoard of Morgan Mills, CA, and John and Carrie DeBoard of Lawton; her sisters, Pam West of Chattanooga and Leah DeBoard of Lubbock, TX; her nephews and their spouses, Bernie and Pam Jackson, Chad Adams and Samantha Allaire, Chad West, and Blake McCabe; her nieces and their spouses, Jennifer and Michael Kelley, Jennifer Jackson, and Janelle, Teresa, and Paula McCabe; her great nephews, Bryant and Ellainey Jackson, Cody and Sidney Jackson, Spencer West, Shaye Kelley, and Riley Kelley; her great nieces, MaKennah Adams, Ashton West, Abbey West, Taeley Williams, Kylee Jackson, and Emme Sterns; her great great nephew, Dregan Jackson; her great great nieces, Olivia and Makenlee Jackson; her aunts and uncle, Claudine Bolton and Norman and David Wahkahquah; and a host of friends and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Owen Merritt Cuddeback; her parents, Raymond and Charlie Mae Jackson; her stepmother, Mozelle Jackson; her father in law and mother in law, Harvey and Jimmie Cuddeback; sisters in law, Blanche Jackson and Jimmie Lou McCabe; brothers in law, Lee West and Jerry McCabe; and special friend, Jim Luse.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grandfield Memorial Cemetery or the Tipton Home.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.