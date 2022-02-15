Funeral service for Peggy Henson-Hearn, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Norman officiating.
Peggy Ann Henson-Hearn passed away quietly in her home in Apache, at the age of 81.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1940 to parents Thomas Franklin Berry and Ella Lucille Clements Berry in Gardendale, Alabama. She met her first husband, Alfred Lee Henson, at the age of 15 and married him on Jan. 17, 1958 when she was 17-years-old. They spent the next 38 years together before his passing in December 1996. Peggy and Al had four children together and traveled the world while he was serving in the US Army before retiring from Fort Sill. They purchased a home in the Edgewater Park area at Lake Ellsworth. Many years after Al’s death she married Donald Hearn, who treated her like a queen until he passed away in 2012.
Peggy proudly supported two military veterans whom she loved dearly. During that time she also enjoyed working as a model, in sales, and numerous other positions. She was a true “Jill of All Trades”. Gardening and woodworking were two of her favorite pastimes, but her favorite leisure activity was spending time with her family.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roland H. Berry of Miami, Florida, and sister Jeanetta Brown of Gardendale, Alabama.
She is survived by her sister Betty Jean Shouse of Meridian, Georgia and youngest brother Henry Steven Berry of Longview, Washington.
She will be missed greatly by her children: Judy K Keller and husband Michael of Visalia, California; David Lee Henson and wife Shawn of Fresno, California; Barbara Logan and husband Eric of Elgin; and Sandra Mansfield and husband Michael of Apache; grandchildren: Sean Keller, Samantha Keller, John Jansen, Kristen Defehr, Melissa Henson, David Henson Jr., Kaitlin Wimmer, Landry Logan, Michael Mansfield Jr., Kendra Mansfield, Mindy Keefer, and Aaron Mansfield. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and one tiny four-legged fur baby named Ellie Mae.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Al at the Fort Sill Post Cemetery. She always joked that she “had to be there to keep him in line!”
We are going to miss her so very much. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the overwhelmingly helpful organizations of Comanche County Memorial Hospice; in care of her name to CCMH Hospital Foundation Attn. Lea Ann Chandler P.O. Box 129 Lawton, OK 73502 and/or the Mountain Metro AMBUCS www.ambucs.org.