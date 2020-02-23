Funeral service for Peggy Billen, 74, Devol will be at Lighthouse Church of God, Lawton, OK, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Delbert Hughes officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Graveside Service at Baker Cemetery, near Wickes, AR at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26.
Peggy Lou (Hoskison) Billen was born to Henry Jack Hoskison and Alta Faye (Whitely) Hoskison on June 21, 1945 in Mena, AR and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on February 21, 2020 at the age of 74 years and 8 months.
Peggy grew up mainly in Arkansas. She married Doyle Dewayne Garrison in 1960 making their home in Arkansas and to the union 3 children were born. She made her way to Lawton, OK in 1978 and eventually married Henry Nick Billen on May 7, 1982 in Wichita Falls. They made their home in Lawton, Duncan and Geronimo. Upon his death she moved back to Mena, AR until moving to Devol, OK 8 years ago.
She was a hobbyist and loved doing crafts and flowers, attending craft shows, garage sales. She enjoyed watching I Love Lucy and the Carol Burnett Show. She loved spending time with her grandkids and making things for them. She was a member of the Assembly of God.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Doyle Dewayne Garrison, Jr.; and her husband, Nick Billen, in 2004.
Survivors include 4 children, Travis and Kim Garrison of Wickes, AR, Tracy Garrison of Devol, OK, Trina and Roy Rezac of Geronimo, OK, and Nichole Billen-Schreiber of Wichita Falls, TX; a brother, Jackie Hoskison of Geronimo; 10 grandchildren, Bobbi, Andrea, Brittany, Jennifer, Lakyn and Jordan, Ethan, Amanda, Krissy and Brandon, Reid, and Emma; 17 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.