Funeral service for Pearlie Louise (Greene) Collier will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church. Reverend Garland R. Hall, Sr., officiating and Exalter Janet Patterson of Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Church, Webster, Florida will be the Eulogist.
Burial will be in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pearlie Louise (Greene) Collier, 90, of Lawton, passed away in her home on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawton. Pearlie was born Jan. 17, 1931, in Webster, Florida to Calvin and Pollie (Lembric) Greene. She graduated from Mills High School in 1948. Pearlie had aspirations of being a nurse or a teacher and attending Bethune-Cookman University, but those dreams were put aside after meeting and marrying Johnnie Collier on March 8, 1952. Eight children were added to their union: Barbara, Jacquelyn, Johnnie Jr., Sharon, Sandra, Pamela, and the twins Samuel and Carol. After having eight children she said, “eight was enough”.
Carol was born with Down syndrome which presented many challenges, but she was raised with her other siblings to be as normal as possible. Pearlie fought very hard all her life to see that Carol received everything she needed from the school system. She graduated with her twin brother Sam in 1989. She was the first special education young adult to graduate with her twin as far as we know. Pearlie worked for the Lawton Public Schools for 10 years as a Teachers Aid and volunteered whenever the opportunity presented itself.
Pearlie (Peewee) was a very strong and determined women. Her family was her first priority, and her lifelong purpose was to take care of them. All eight of her children graduated high school and went on to receive various degrees or trades and started their own families.
From your husband. My dearest Peewee, rest well my love.
Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Auntie you will be greatly missed. God has spoken and your job here on earth is complete, well done.
Pearlie is survived by her husband of 69 years, four siblings: Marjorie Hicks (Joe); Mercina Jamerson (Edgar Lee); Lorenzo Greene (Francine); Geneva Burgohy (Harvey); seven children: Barbara and husband Stanley; Jacquelyn Collier; Sandra Collier; Pamela Brown; Sharon Turner and husband Hershel; Samuel Collier and Carol Collier; 15 grandchildren: Gary Martin; Nicole (Nikki) Perry and husband Andre; Brian Collier; Jennel Warmble; Jalessa Collier; bonus grandchildren: Janelle Jackson; Lamar Warmble; Georgette Warmble; Lenora Miller, Natasha Hamilton and husband Chris; Brittany Turner; Kimberly Turner; Michaela Williams and husband Matthew; Raeshawna Brown and Raini Brown; 20 great-grandchildren: Breona; Piper; Aaron; Adrian; Bianca; little Brian and Jay; bonus great-grandchildren: Demetrius; Marquis; Keith; Markeitrius; Ebony; Evan; Avery; Jahlil; Alani; Hudson; Houston; Skylar; River; Kenai; and Koi; one great great-grandchild, Kyky; many nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Johnnie Collier Jr.(Frankie); grandchild, Lamar Warmble; four brothers: James McFadden; Pernell Williams Sr.; Calvin Greene Jr.; Nick Greene; three sisters: Juanita Williams; Gladys Stephens (Henry Lee); and Daisy Mitchell (Zell).
