Graveside Services for Pearl Musgrove, 95, Geronimo, will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, OK on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Vivian Garza officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Memorial Donations can be made to Antioch Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
Marie Pearl (Brown) Musgrove was born to James Isaac and Pearl Burton on February 7, 1925 southwest of Lawton, and departed this life in Lawton, on Nov. 19, 2020 at the age of 95 years, 9 months and 12 days.
Pearl grew up in the Walters and Lawton area attending Elm Grove and other rural schools. She then attended business school in Lawton while working at Best Dry Cleaners. She married John Leon “Jack” Musgrove on Dec. 31, 1944 in Lawton. They made their home in the Geronimo area. Through the years she worked at City National Bank, served as an aide at various schools and cooked at Central High and Geronimo Road Elementary School.
She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church south of Lawton. She was a member of the Good Cheer Club for 74 years. Pearl enjoyed gardening, rodeos, attending school activities of the grandkids and taking a trip each year with her kids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2011; her parents; 5 brothers: Irvin, Tom, James, Bob, and Pearl’s twin, Bud Brown; 4 sisters: Ethel Brawley, May Smith, Georgia Parks and 4-year-old Ruby Brown; and a great grandchild, Jacey Musgrove.
Survivors include her daughter, Shirley and husband Larry Bogges of Lawton; 2 sons: John and wife Lenora Musgrove of Geronimo and Larry and wife Teresa Musgrove of Faxon; her grandchildren and spouses: Larry Bogges, Jr., Loretta Bogges, Lisa Byrd and Clifford, Kevin Musgrove and Makayla, Derrick Musgrove and Kristle; 9 great grandchildren: Micha Perkins and husband Owen, Kallie and Krystal Bogges, Shelly Tanner, Austin and Kylie Musgrove, Larrett Donnell, Casey Byrd, and Blakely Musgrove; 3 great-great grandchildren: Alexis, Lance and Hunter Perkins; a special friend, Mary Jean Zeller of Geronimo; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
The graveside service can be viewed on Facebook live at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Inc.