Pearl E. Blair, age 87, of Lawton passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her residence.
Pearl was born on November 6, 1932 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Milton and marguerite Northrup. She worked for Michigan Bell from 1950 until 1952. On November 24, 1951, she married John L. Blair and they would spend the next sixty-five wonderful years together. Pearl worked for Cutco from 1967 until 1980, GTE from 1980 until 1993 and then retired and moved to Lawton. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Lawton and helped with members and community. In her free time, Pearl enjoyed swimming and going to the casino, but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, John L. Blair and one son, Paul Blair, Pearl is survived by five daughters, Patricia Davis and husband Randy of Baytown, Emily Clark and husband John of Cypress, Diana Hebert, Laura Blair of Guthrie and Christine Udes of Chattanooga; two sons, Gerald Blair and wife Kim of Pasadena and Michael Blair and wife Chong of Hinesville and one son-in-law, Dusty Udes of Lawton along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Pearl E. Blair will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
