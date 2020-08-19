Pauline Reece: Viewing/Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Wake Services 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Howard-Harris Funeral Services, 1005 SW “C” Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501. Private Funeral Services for Family and Church Family will be held: Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1402 SW Pennsylvania Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma. Burial will be at Fort Sill Post Cemetery.
