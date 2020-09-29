Funeral service for Pauline Johannes will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Willoughby officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Pauline Johannes died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence at the age of 85. She was born in Geary, Oklahoma on April 4, 1935 to Clyde and Blanche Martin Smith. She graduated with honors from Greenfield High School in May of 1952. She married Richard A. “Joe” Johannes on June 10, 1952 in Longview, Texas. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2016.
Pauline worked as a bookkeeper for the Champlin Station in Lawton in the 1960’s, as a teacher’s aide at Cleveland Elementary School in the 1970’s and later worked as a family planner for The Comanche County Health Department and the USPHS Indian Hospital. She retired from the Great Plains Area Vo Tech in 1991.
She was a member of the Eastern Star Charity Chapter 507 and a former member of the American Business Women’s Association.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy L. Johannes, Lawton; her sister and brother-in-law, Sharon Ann and Ben Cunningham, Collinsville, Oklahoma; a special nephew, Chuck Smith and his wife Camilla, Leedey, Oklahoma; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Her daughter, Cindy S. Yarbrough, and siblings, Maxine Robinett, Juanita Daniel, Marvin Smith, Billy Murvin Smith and Karon Roach, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Complete Hospice, 5108 W. Gore Blvd Suite 2B, Lawton OK 73505 or Lawton Animal Welfare 2104 SW 6th Street, Lawton, OK 73501.
