Graveside service for Pauline Elizabeth Renn will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma with Chaplain (MAJ) Dave Chapman, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Pauline Elizabeth Renn, 88, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home in Lawton. Pauline was born May 12, 1932 in Harrington, Delaware to John Joseph and Bertha Elizabeth (Cornish) Moore. She married SFC (Retired) Robert Henry Renn on June 30, 1967 in Aberdeen, Maryland. He passed away June 5, 1994. She was primarily a cook for daycare.
She is survived by her four sons, Michael Thomason of the home, Larry Renn of Thailand, Ronald Renn of Georgia, and Robert Renn, II of Colorado, four daughters, Diane Giron and Patty Stillwagon both of Pennsylvania, Carol Helter of Germany and Angie McCoy of Oklahoma, two brothers, Preston and Ernest Moore both of Delaware, three sisters, Ruth, Betty and Evelyn Moore all of Delaware and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, John Thomason, Jr.
