Funeral service for Pauline Carnell will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at First Baptist West with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 3:00 — 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pauline Carnell, 87, Lawton passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 in Lawton. Pauline was born Oct. 19, 1934 in Fort Cobb, to Paul J. and Amanda (Neal) Parrish. She married John Thomas Carnell on July 31, 1952 in Gobler, Missouri. John passed away Dec. 21, 2018 after 66 years of marriage. She was a very supportive wife, mother, and grandmother that loved her family especially the grandchildren, very much. Pauline was a teacher’s assistant for 32 years at Cleveland Elementary School in Lawton and a longtime member of First Baptist West where she taught Sunday school and was very active. She and her husband enjoyed going to the lake and traveling especially, in their RV, and going to Branson, Missouri. She was an award-winning painter and made native American ceramics. She liked to sew, making blankets and quilts, and crocheting. Pauline taught crocheting to other nursing home folks and led a bible study group at her nursing home. Other things she enjoyed were watching old westerns, baking, cooking, watching her favorite sports teams, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Dallas Cowboys.
Pauline is survived by her, daughter Jacqueline K. Herbert and husband Rick W. of Lawton; grandsons: Richard John Herbert and wife Lindsey of Lawton; John Thomas Herbert and wife Jennifer of Choctaw; three great-grandchildren: Jadyn Lyn Herbert; Jake Thomas Herbert and Cade Thomas Herbert; one brother, Paul Wayne Parrish and wife Betty of Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Irene Bizzell and brother, William D. Parrish.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OU Children’s Hospital, 1200 Children’s Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73104 or to the charity of your choice.