Pauline Belle “Buttermilk” Kowena 82 passed away Thursday September 10th, 2020 in Lawton.
Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Monday September 14th, 2020 at Post Oak Cemetery with Rev. Bill Foote officiating under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
She was born April 1st 1938 in Lawton to Mack Cizek and Mary Hall-Zotigh Morrell. She attended school at Riverside Indian School. She enjoyed sewing, reading and playing bingo. She worked as a seamstress at Haggar Slacks. She enjoyed annual road trips to Mexico with her family. She was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe.
She is survived by her children; Mary McKenzie and husband Mark of Hominy, Fannie Richmond of Tulsa, Charlie Kowena of the home and Dwayne and wife Sandra also of the home. Seven Grandchildren, Eleven Great Grandchildren. Numerous other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mack Cizek and Mary Hall-Zotigh Morrell, husband Frank Kowena. Grandparents; Harry Hall and Belle (Fletcher) Zotigh. Step Father Preston Morrell, a grandchild and great grandchild.