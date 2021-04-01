Paulette “PJ” Jackiewicz was born in Alexandria, Virginia on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1955 to R.E. (Father) and Myrtle Meade (Mother). She passed peacefully, succumbing to health complications, on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 65.
She is survived by Johnny J. Jackiewicz (Husband) – Oklahoma, Veronica “Renea” Nadler (Daughter) – Germany, Daniel “Hippy” Fleming (Son) – Oklahoma, Consuella “Tot” Hyatt (Daughter) – Alabama, Cassidy “Cass” Keene (Son) – Virginia, Justin W. Jackiewicz (Son) – Oklahoma, Brandon W. Jackiewicz (Son) – Oklahoma, R.E. Meade, Jr. (Brother) – Virginia, Loretta Garrison (Sister) – Virginia, Lisa Meade (Sister) – Virginia, and so many loving nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family.
She is preceded in death by R.E. Meade (Father), Myrtle Meade (Mother), Madonna Lang (Sister), Oscar “B-Boy” Meade (Brother), Kenneth “Rusty” Meade (Brother), and Patricia “Kitty” Ehle (Sister).
Paulette was a direct, straightforward, and candid individual who never hesitated to say exactly what was on her mind. Her love, loyalty, and dedication to her family and friends was unwavering and knew no bounds. She constantly gave herself to the endeavor of helping those in need, and always put the well-being of others before her own. Paulette loved animals and cherished each pet as if it was her child. Her hobbies included solving puzzles, doing crosswords, and collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia.
She became a member of the Army family after meeting and marrying her husband, Johnny Jackiewicz, in 1982 during his assignment in Arlington, Virginia. After that, she joined him throughout his many travels to Germany, Korea, and numerous stateside deployments. She never tired of the constant moves and saw each deployment as an exciting new adventure for her and her family.
Paulette will be greatly missed by her husband, family, friends, and by all those whose hearts and souls she touched in her precious time on this earth.
Respects may be given during public viewings on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 5 po.m. and Thursday, April 1, 2021 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home in Lawton. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.
At the family’s request, she will be laid to rest during a private funeral service later in the week.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com