Funeral service for Paulette Harris, 66 of Lawton will be at 11:30 a.m, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Tyrone Turner officiating.
Mrs. Harris passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Live streaming will be available on our website, grayfuneral.com.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Paulette was born on October 27, 1954 in Coldwater, Mississippi to Jesse and Christeen (Calicutt) White. She grew up in Memphis Tennessee where she attended school, graduating from Melrose High School in 1974. She married Larry Harris on July 17, 1973 in Memphis and they moved to Lawton in 1976. They then moved to Germany in 1977 and in 1980, they returned to Lawton. Paulette was the owner and operator of Harris Daycare Center and touched the lives of many children and their families. She retired in 2008 after 28 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and any kind of animals. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Larry, of the home; her sons and daughter in law, Jeffrey Harris, of Dallas, TX, Damon and Teresa Harris, of Lawton, OK and Adrian Harris, of Dallas, TX; her daughter, Danika Harris, of Lawton, OK; her brother, George Taylor, of TN; two sisters, Bobbie Williams, of TX and Janet Washington, of KY; 9 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Ella Cisco, Ruby White, Shirley White, Susan Davis, and Helen Curry; and her brother, David White.
